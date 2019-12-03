Sudan: Manis Rest Assured On Blue Nile Wali's Health

Khartoum — Plenipotentiary Prime Minister Omar Bashir Manis made telephone call Monday morning with Blue Nile caretaker Wali (governor) Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim to rest assured on his health and his accompanied delegation.

It notes the plane carrying the Blue Nile and his accompanied delegation exposed to a sudden malfunction on Sunday during taking off from Gassan airport destined to Damazine the capital of the state.

Manis praised the great sacrifices exerted by officials of the states and the high patriotic sacrifices of Blue Nile state officials as their plane exposed to accident while they were on duty.

Meanwhile Manis gave directives to move the Wail and his accompanied delegation to Khartoum for addition checkup.