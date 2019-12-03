Sudan: Manis Rest Assured On Blue Nile Wali's Health

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Plenipotentiary Prime Minister Omar Bashir Manis made telephone call Monday morning with Blue Nile caretaker Wali (governor) Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim to rest assured on his health and his accompanied delegation.

It notes the plane carrying the Blue Nile and his accompanied delegation exposed to a sudden malfunction on Sunday during taking off from Gassan airport destined to Damazine the capital of the state.

Manis praised the great sacrifices exerted by officials of the states and the high patriotic sacrifices of Blue Nile state officials as their plane exposed to accident while they were on duty.

Meanwhile Manis gave directives to move the Wail and his accompanied delegation to Khartoum for addition checkup.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.