Sudan: Workshop On UNAMID Exit From Darfur Held in Al-Fasher

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The coordinative workshop, organized by the Joint Committee of the Government of Sudan and the United Nations to arrange for the exit of the UNAMID from Darfur began with the participation of the federal government, the governments of Darfur states, UN agencies and international organizations.

The inauguration of the workshop was organized by the representative of the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Mohamed, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul-Karim, who praised the efforts of the UN agencies and the international organizations in extending humanitarian aid to the people of Darfur in the past period.

He called for exploiting the cultural mechanisms and the societal components for building the societal peace and resolving the pending issues.

He called on the workshop to come out with serious and viable recommendations that are conducive to a real peace in Darfur, suggesting formation of a mechanism to implement the workshop's recommendations.

Meanwhile, head of the 5+5 mechanism and deputy chairman of the committee for UNAMID exit, Ambassador Mohamed Saeed Hassan, stated that the workshop was aimed to strengthening the cooperation between the government and the country UN team in Sudan regarding the transition operations and implementation of projects for helping recovery at Darfur communities and achieving sustainable development.

The Regional Director of UN and the Deputy Representative of the UNAMID have addressed the workshop indicating that the forum provided a good opportunity to exchange views and to unite efforts to work jointly for enhancing the transition mechanisms.

The workshop has witnessed a review of the UN and international organization's programs that were implemented in the past period and the required interventions in the coming stage.

