Sudan: Journalists Stage Protest March of Media Liberation

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) staged a Protest March - Liberation of Media - Monday before Headquarters of Ministry of Culture and Information during which the protesters handed over a memorandum to the First Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Information Rasheed Saeed.

The memorandum demanded taking quick decisions on formulating a fact-finding committee from the attorney -general, general auditor and ministry of justice as wellas journalsits picked up in coordination with ministry of information to review properties and assets of all the media institutions.

SJJ statement read out by Amr Shaban demanded an immediate and full suspension of all media institutions affiliated to military and security bodies, calling for restructuring of official media institutions to serve the society and reflect its demands and aspirations rather than be servant of state and government.

The SJN referred to the importance of preparing for the General Conference on Media to draw up a media strategy for the coming fifty years (2020-2070).

Representative of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Ismail Altaj said: "we want media that assists in democratic building and transformation", stressing the importance of dismantling of all media structures of the National Congress (NC)

This came during while he was addressing the protest march organized by SJN, Monday.

Altaj affirmed SPA support to the memorandum and called for its full implementation so as the media to reflect pulse, voice and power of the revolution,.

