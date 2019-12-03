Sudan: Al Sadiq Al Mahdi to Visit White Nile On Friday

Khartoum — Chairman of National Umam Party (NUP) in White Nile State Al-Hadi Abu Raya announced that preparations have been finalized for receiving the NUP leader and Imam of Ansar next Friday.

He said in a statement to SUNA that Al-Mahdi would address a mass rally at Gezira Aba on Friday , indicating that the visit comes within framework of mobilization staged by the party following victory of the December revolution and supporting the transitional government as well as reaching out the public for building the institutions of the party in order to hold the general conference as part of preparations for stage of elections and democratic transformation for the post- transitional period.

Abu Raya affirmed cohesion of his party and full agreement with the components of forces of freedom and change for establishing good governance , combating corruption and achieving goals of the revolution aspired by people of Sudan.

He indicated to history of the White Nile State which incubated Mahdist Revolution and natioanl and historical responsibilities of the party towards people of White Nile State.