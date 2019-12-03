Sudan: Al Sadiq Al Mahdi to Visit White Nile On Friday

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of National Umam Party (NUP) in White Nile State Al-Hadi Abu Raya announced that preparations have been finalized for receiving the NUP leader and Imam of Ansar next Friday.

He said in a statement to SUNA that Al-Mahdi would address a mass rally at Gezira Aba on Friday , indicating that the visit comes within framework of mobilization staged by the party following victory of the December revolution and supporting the transitional government as well as reaching out the public for building the institutions of the party in order to hold the general conference as part of preparations for stage of elections and democratic transformation for the post- transitional period.

Abu Raya affirmed cohesion of his party and full agreement with the components of forces of freedom and change for establishing good governance , combating corruption and achieving goals of the revolution aspired by people of Sudan.

He indicated to history of the White Nile State which incubated Mahdist Revolution and natioanl and historical responsibilities of the party towards people of White Nile State.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.