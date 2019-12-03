Tunisia: Head of State Takes Note of Decisions of Monday's Small Cabinet Meeting On Ain Snoussi Tragic Accident

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied met with caretaker Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, at the Carthage Palace on Monday to discuss the measures and decisions taken at the small Cabinet meeting held in the morning to follow up the latest developments of Sunday's tragic accident in Ain Snoussi that left 26 people dead.

Chahed said the Head of State "stressed that all necessary measures must be taken to prevent such accidents from happening again in dangerous areas", according a Presidency press release.

"A number of decisions will be announced in the coming hours and new legislative measures will be taken on the same subject," he said.

A small cabinet meeting was held Monday at the Kasbah and brought together the ministers of finance, health, interior and public works as well as civil protection officials and all intervening structures.

Twenty-six young people died and 20 others were injured as a tour bus crashed on Sunday in the road linking Amdoun, Beja Governorate and Ain Draham, Jendouba Governorate, precisely in Ain Snoussi.