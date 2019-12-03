Gambia: Super Nawettan - Kombo East Are D200k Richer After Weekend's Feat

Kombo East are D200, 000 richer after scooping the Africell-sponsored Super Nawettan gong.

A Modou Lamin Kujabi second-half goal was all it took to wreak havoc on Serekunda West, gifting East the trophy before a packed Independence Stadium.

Still on the same day, Brikama battered Manjai 3-1 with goals from 8-goal and leading scorer Papis Nyassi -grabbing a brace - and Lamin Badjie securing the West Coast Region giants bronze and a D50,000 prize.

Second-placed Serrekunda West pocketed D100,000.

Individual prizes went as:

Best player---Lamin Jarju of Manjai

Best goal keeper---Bubacarr Camara of Kombo East

Leading goal scorer---Papiss Nyassi of Brikama who finished with 8 goals

Most discipline team---Banjul zonal team

Best fan base---Kombo Central II fans club