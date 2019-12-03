Gambia: NAMs Approve 2020 Axed Estimates

2 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Abdoulai G. Dibba

Members of the National Assembly on Saturday 30th November 2019 at 06:05 am approved the 2020 estimates after chopping off 350 million dalasi.

The National Assembly which is the authority responsible for reviewing and approving the national budget of the country, put on the service delivery and control of wasteful expenses lenses to scrutinise the 2020 estimates presented before them by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs on Monday, 18th November 2019.

In scrutinising the estimates, the NAMs guided themselves with the excess of government expenditures over revenue which the minister said is expected to increase to 5.5 billion dalasi in 2019 as opposed to 3.6 billion dalasi in 2018.

Being mindful of the danger of widening the deficit which will lead to deficit financing which will automatically increase the debt burden, the National Assembly Members decided for the first time to cut down on expenditure that is not geared to service delivery or income generation and allocated to areas that are geared to service delivery or income generation.

The painstaking process has enabled the National Assembly Members to cut down 350 million Dalasi from the estimated expenditure. They also relocated expenditure in the Ministries of Tourism, Health, Agriculture, the Interior and others to provide for the museum, the hotel school, training doctors, seeds and seeds stores and vehicles for border patrol just to name a few.

After a 22 hours of marathon scrutiny of the estimates, the National Assembly Members finally approved the estimates with a lot of amendments (cut and paste or delete as they put it).

Foroyaa will give a detailed report on the amendments.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.