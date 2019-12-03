German second division outfit Hamurg are sure battling without Gambian forward Bakery Jatta who is serving suspension.

Jatta is slapped a two-match ban after getting sent off during a league match for a tackle from behind on an opponent.

Hamburg opted against appealing the decision allowing Jatta sit out for two games, however, they are sure missing their Gunjur-born after losing 2-1 to Osnabruck -their second league loss in fifteen outings but remain second in the standings, three points behind table-topping Armenia Bielefed.

This campaign has been more than hectic for Bakery. First, he was scrutinised and accused of fraud by the press, booed at opposition stadiums before this latest incident.

African Champions League: Holders