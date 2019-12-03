Gambia: Tourism and the National Economy

2 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The forecast of the minister of finance is that tourism will suffer setback as a result of the financial difficulties of a company engaged in chartered flights for tourists, namely, Thomas Cook. Apparently he attributed the lowering of arrivals on the collapse of the company. He did not allude any setback in tourism to any political threat.

Many Gambians are questioning whether the call for a three-year term for President Barrow will lead to political tension in December. Today is 2nd December. On this day in 2016, Gambians woke up to a new day for the first time in Gambian history. The ballot led to the change of leadership at the highest level of political power. However, this day in 2019 is just another day. Few people recall the relevance of 2nd December nor are there signs of tension in this country.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the development up to 19th January 2020. Readers will recall between 9th December and January 21st when Gambia went through an impasse. We will compare the coming days with the days of the impasse

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.