Sudan: Peace Will Boost National Unity and Construction - Arman

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the People's Movement - North Sector, Yasser Arman, stressed that realization of peace will help preserving the unity of Sudan and the construction.

At the press conference he held Monday at SUNA news forum, Arman said that the agreements and partnerships reached in Juba with the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers affirmed that the achievement of peace is imminent.

Arman referred to the decision of the IGAD meeting, paragraph (13) under which South Sudan was officially mandated to host negotiations, pointing out that the movements and factions are not opposed to holding the peace talks in Khartoum if the atmosphere is suitable.

He pointed out that the issue of handing over the ousted president Omer Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) is up to consultants with the families of the victims and missing persons, and this should be done in an open dialogue involving civil society, adding that Al-Bashir has contributed to the damage to the national political fabric through genocide and secession of the South and that the handing over of Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court is part of the process of reforming Sudan relations with the international and regional communities.

Arman said that Bashir must be handed over to the ICC so that the policy of impunity shall no more be maintained, referring to the involvement of Al-Bashir in genocide.

He also pointed to a discussion being conducted between the Revolutionary Front, the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers and the Forces of Freedom and Change on the legislative assembly and other issues of the transitional period.