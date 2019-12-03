Sudan: Political Consultative Committee Between Sudan and Finland to Meet On Tuesday

Khartoum — The first session of the Political Consultation Committee between Sudan and Finland will be held in Khartoum at the Foreign Ministry premises tomorrow and the following day, at the level of Directors General. The meetings will discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations in all fields.

It is to be recalled that this is the first political consultative committee between Sudan and Finland for strengthening the relations and cooperation between the two countries in the coming period under the positive change developments that are overwhelming the Sudanese political arena and victory of the glorious revolution.