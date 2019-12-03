South Africa: Father Arrested for Murdering His Son

press release

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday 01 December 2019, at about 19h20 by the police in Jane Furse for killing his four-year-old son and thereafter burying his body in a shallow grave in the yard of his rented house.

It is alleged that the suspect suffocated the victim, possibly over the weekend, dug a shallow grave and buried him.

Community members at Ngwanamatlang village have on Sunday noticed what looked like a grave in the rented yard of the suspect and started questioning him. He then tried to run away but was caught and brought back to the scene where he was singlehandedly forced to dig up the soil. The already decomposing body of the child was then retrieved.

The police were then called and on arrival, the suspect had already retrieved the body from the shallow grave. The suspect had to be rescued by the police from the hands of the angry mob. He was then taken to the hospital.

The mother of the victim was allegedly in Gauteng during the incident and it is understood the father had just fetched the child from her two weeks ago.

The Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this latest incident of violence perpetrated against the vulnerable members of our society "As the police and the communities are joining hands to fight violence perpetrated against women and children, incidents of this nature must heighten our collective resolve to uproot this scourge from our societies", concluded General Ledwaba.

The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage as police investigations are unfolding.

The suspect will appear in the Jane Furse magistrate court soon after recuperating from the injuries sustained.