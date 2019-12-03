South Africa: Christian Resistance Movement Suspects Appear in Court

2 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Johannes Knoesen (60), Riana Heyman (54) together with the two brothers Eric Abrams (55) and Errol Abrams (49) appeared briefly at the Middelburg Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities (POCDATARA) Act as well harboring a wanted suspect in terms of the same Act.

The four suspects and members of the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) also known as the 'Crusaders' activities were remanded in custody pending their next appearance on 21 January 2020 at the same court.

Their arrest follows investigations by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence. Various firearms and 5300 ammunition of different calibers, documents and other items were confiscated by the Criminal Record Centre (CRC) for further probing.

Investigations are still continuing.

Religion
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
