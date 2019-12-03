Tunisia: Two Die in Railway Accident in Dahmani, El Kef

2 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Kef/Tunisia — A mother and her 26-year-old daughter were killed Monday after a train hit them in Dahmani, the governorate of El Kef.

The young woman died on the spot, while her mother succumbed to her injuries at the regional hospital, said a medical source.

The accident occurred Monday at 7 am in Zouarine (delegation of Dahmani) as the young woman got out of the car, along with her mother, because of a malaise, a regional officer at the national railway operator (French: SNCFT) told TAP. She was vomiting on the railway tracks when both of them were struck by the train.

The victims were making their way back from Tunis after bringing home the body of a cousin who died in Ain Snoussi tour bus crash.

Sunday's bus accident left 26 dead and 18 injured.

