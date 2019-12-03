South Africa: Prominent Businessman and Former Municipal Manager in Court for Fraud

press release

A businessman, Mcebisi Rudolf Mlozi (48), Director of Kwane Capital (PTY) Ltd appeared along with former Amahlathi Local Municipal manager Balisa King Socikwa (57) at the Stutterheim Magistrate court today for alleged fraud amounting to R92 million.

The Eastern Cape Hawks led multidisciplinary task-team pounced on the two in the early hours of Sunday morning in Qumbu and in Sandton respectively. Crime Intelligence and detectives formed part of the task team which is tasked to investigate fraud and corruption in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that during September 2013 Kwane Capital (PTY) Ltd was awarded a R31 million contract by the Port St Johns Local Municipality to supply yellow plant machinery. The Amahlathi Local Municipality initiated a Regulation 32 appointment and the appointment saw during April 2014 Socikwa allegedly signing on behalf of the municipality a lease agreement with Mlozi for the purchasing of yellow plant machinery valued at R92 million. Investigations revealed that the terms of the contract were flouted.

Mlonzi was granted R50 000-00 bail whilst Socikwa is out on R30 000-00 bond. They both face charges of fraud and several contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act, 56 of 2003. Investigations are still continuing.