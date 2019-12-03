Nigeria: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Saraki's House in Ilorin

Ilorin — A Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday ordered the interim forfeiture of the Ilorin residence of the immediate-past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

A statement from the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the agency had approached the court presided over by Justice Ridwan Aikawa for an order of interim forfeiture of the N1billion property located at No.1, Abdulkadir street, G.R.A, Ilorin, Kwara state on the grounds that it was acquired through the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Ruling on the exparte application filed by the EFCC Lawyer, Rotimi Oyedipo, Justice Aikawa ordered the interim forfeiture of the property, noting that the court order should be published in national newspapers.

The Judge further said that any interested parties in the property should show cause why the villa should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The antigraft commission, in moving the application, said it reasonably suspected that the former Senate President built the house with government's money and other proceeds of crime.