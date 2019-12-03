Kenya: Tough Times - Nairobi Motorists to Pay Sh400 for Parking From Wednesday

Nairobi — Motorists will now part with Sh400 as daily fees for parking in Nairobi's Central Business District,

In a notice issued by the County's Director of Parking Tom Tinega, the parking charges will be hiked from the current Sh200 in what many motorists say will make car ownership an expensive affair.

"Even at Sh200 we were complaining," a motorist Kevin Mwangi said, "so doubling it is going to be a serious challenge to us. The county (government) is not being reasonable."

The upward revision of the parking fees follows the enactment of the County's Finance Act 2019.

Zones outside the CBD like Westlands, Upper Hill, Community, Ngara, Milimani, Yaya Center, Industrial area, High ridge among others will remain at Sh200.