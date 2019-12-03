Kenya: Jowie Deletes Maribe's Photos From His Instagram Page

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has left many puzzled after he surfaced on Instagram on Friday.

Irungu has been in remand since September 2018.

However, on Friday, he updated his timeline and deleted all the pictures he took with his former fiancée, Jacque Maribe, leaving only 22 photos on his page.

He then posted a picture of himself in the company of a woman and used a smiling face emoji as the picture's caption.

The image showed both of them enjoying themselves at an entertainment joint.

Prior to the November 29, 2019 photo, the last picture he had posted on the platform was a poster announcing that he would be a guest on Hot 96 FM mid-morning show, Rhythm Junction, hosted by Willis Raburu and Lulu Saidi on September 11, 2018.

In February, Maribe deleted pictures with Jowie including those from their engagement.

She did, however, spare one in which she pledged to stay with him but later pulled it down. Later, the journalist said she was single and that comedian Eric Omondi and state house official Dennis Itumbi were just friends.

Appearing before Justice James Wakiaga on Thursday, Jowie explained that he has been suffering in remand hence making a fresh bail plea.

Justice Wakiaga, however, adjourned the hearings noting that he will give a ruling on the bail application on February 13, 2020.

In an interview with the Sunday Nation last week, Jowie claimed he was locked up in an isolated room, which harboured a lot of mosquitoes at night.

Inmates in Kenyan prisons are not allowed to possess or use mobile phones.