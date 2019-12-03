South Africa: Trust Is Key in the Ever-Evolving Payments Ecosystem

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Cowyk Fox

The new wave of payment options, (think: 'tap and go', QR code payments or other mobile or 'contactless' payment methods) is a far cry from the days when cattle, goods and fabrics were used as a method of payment.

The pursuit of more efficient forms of trade and trade routes laid the blueprint for many a superpower, from ancient Rome, the Aztec empire, the grand voyages of the Spanish and Portuguese, to the clearing of the "silk roads" by the Mongols.

The evolution of societies, advancements in ideas and the blending of cultures was the catalyst for the development of the multifaceted payments ecosystem we globally enjoy today.

Though a developing economy, battling innumerable developmental encumbrances, South Africa is refusing to ultimately "eat the dust" kicked up by global trailblazers. The South African Reserve Bank is currently investigating the feasibility of a central bank-issued digital currency.

The new "invisible" era of payments has arrived with much fanfare, bringing with it a raft of new opportunities, and challenges too. Nowhere is this new "wave" more evident than in the growth of contactless payments. These forms of payments are essentially the ability to pay without having to insert a card. Enabled by...

