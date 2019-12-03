South Africa: Sydenham Murder Suspect Arrested

2 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night, Sydenham police arrested a murder suspect who has been on the run for the past two weeks. The suspect aged 24 was arrested with the assistance of the community.

On 15 November 2019 at 08:30, Dean Adams (45) was standing at his usual spot on Rippon Road in Sydenham Heights when he was fatally shot. He sustained gunshot wounds to the back. A case of murder was opened at the Sydenham police station for investigation. A rigorous police investigation together with the assistance of residents, led to the arrest of the suspect. He will be charged for murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for the arrest. "I am pleased that the community who are fed up with gang related activities linked to drug dealing in the area, are working closely with police to reclaim their streets. Communities must jealously guard their territories and account for criminal incidents occurring in the areas they are guardians of. We are pleased to see that this is happening in Sydenham," he said.

