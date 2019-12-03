South Africa: Nala Local Municipal Manager and Businessman in Court for Fraud

2 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Christopher Mokomela (53) and Tefo Montsitsi (51) appeared at Bothaville Magistrate's Court today on charges of fraud and contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act, 56 of 2003.

This follows their arrest by the Hawks' Clean Audit Task Team on Monday.

Mokomela who is the sitting Nala Local Municipal Manager, allegedly approved fictitious invoices submitted by Montsitsi attached to Zero tolerance Security company. It is further alleged that the money was paid to Montsitsi's personal account instead of the company's business account.

Montsitsi allegedly received an undue payment of R 206 000-00 between 2015 and 2017 for the service that was not rendered. The case against the duo was postponed to 05 February 2020 for further investigation whilst they were both released on R5 000-00 bail each.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrest.

"We shall realize the promise of visiting all those officials who have or continue to loot our municipalities. The service providers who, instead of delivering the services that they have been contracted for, participate in the scams of defrauding our municipalities, shall not be spared," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.