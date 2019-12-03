South Africa: Nala Local Municipal Manager and Businessman in Court for Fraud

press release

Christopher Mokomela (53) and Tefo Montsitsi (51) appeared at Bothaville Magistrate's Court today on charges of fraud and contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act, 56 of 2003.

This follows their arrest by the Hawks' Clean Audit Task Team on Monday.

Mokomela who is the sitting Nala Local Municipal Manager, allegedly approved fictitious invoices submitted by Montsitsi attached to Zero tolerance Security company. It is further alleged that the money was paid to Montsitsi's personal account instead of the company's business account.

Montsitsi allegedly received an undue payment of R 206 000-00 between 2015 and 2017 for the service that was not rendered. The case against the duo was postponed to 05 February 2020 for further investigation whilst they were both released on R5 000-00 bail each.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrest.

"We shall realize the promise of visiting all those officials who have or continue to loot our municipalities. The service providers who, instead of delivering the services that they have been contracted for, participate in the scams of defrauding our municipalities, shall not be spared," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.