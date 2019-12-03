South Africa: Shop Until the Economy Drops

analysis

By all accounts, the prospect of trade wars and a slowing global and South African economy haven't deterred shoppers in the US or South Africa from shopping up a storm on Black Friday. But this enthusiasm for getting the best deal doesn't reflect underlying lacklustre consumer confidence and retail sales.

If Black Friday were a consumer sentiment indicator it would be completely at odds with what is actually happening in the consumption side of the economy outside this shop-until-you-drop weekend.

From South Africa to the US, initial indications are that sales on Black Friday exceeded last year's pre-festive season buying frenzy. If so, the term Black Friday, which was originally coined to describe the point at which the retailers would go into the black and turn a profit, may be justified. In reality, however, consumer sentiment and retail sales have been disappointing across the world in the year to date.

South African consumer confidence hit a two-year low in September, while retail sales inched up by 0.2% in the same month, well below expectations of close to 2%. Even in the US, where the consumer is propping up the world's largest economy, both consumer confidence and retail sales have begun...