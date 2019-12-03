South Africa: Shop Until the Economy Drops

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

By all accounts, the prospect of trade wars and a slowing global and South African economy haven't deterred shoppers in the US or South Africa from shopping up a storm on Black Friday. But this enthusiasm for getting the best deal doesn't reflect underlying lacklustre consumer confidence and retail sales.

If Black Friday were a consumer sentiment indicator it would be completely at odds with what is actually happening in the consumption side of the economy outside this shop-until-you-drop weekend.

From South Africa to the US, initial indications are that sales on Black Friday exceeded last year's pre-festive season buying frenzy. If so, the term Black Friday, which was originally coined to describe the point at which the retailers would go into the black and turn a profit, may be justified. In reality, however, consumer sentiment and retail sales have been disappointing across the world in the year to date.

South African consumer confidence hit a two-year low in September, while retail sales inched up by 0.2% in the same month, well below expectations of close to 2%. Even in the US, where the consumer is propping up the world's largest economy, both consumer confidence and retail sales have begun...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.