Tanzania: Join Govt in Rural Development, Lowassa Urges Stakeholders

THE Retired Prime Minister, Mr Edward Lowassa has called upon various stakeholders to join the government in community especially rural developments.

Making the appeal here recently, Mr Lowassa said that despite the fact that many urban areas are better off in many infrastructures in comparison to the rural areas, weight should be thrown on how to develop projects in the remote parts of the country.

He said that what is needed was a change of mindset and the stakeholders to inject resources to the villages.

Explaining further, the former premier said that life is difficult in the rural areas, specifically far remote ones, something that triggers rural urban migration among the youth and result into unfair balance of population in the 'pushing areas'.

Speaking after a fundraising gala for development projects in the area under the auspices of Yatosha organisation in Mwanga, Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Lowassa said it was high time now that rural dwellers enjoyed the fruits of independence.

The fundraising was also meant to fund construction of civil servants' houses that is under Monduli Catholic Parish, Arusha Region. Feeling touched, Mr Lowassa pledged to solicit a total of 13m/- from his own coffers as well as friends for the projects.

However, he called upon stakeholders including non-governmental organizations to join hands with the government in the drive to develop rural areas, saying they were duty-bound.

The former premier also called upon the stakeholders to educate the public on 'owning and safeguarding' the projects that in a way minimizes rural urban migrations.

On his part, Arusha Catholic Diocese Archbishop, Rt Reverend Isaac Amani stressed on the need for leaders at all levels to help in building foundations, which would eventually ensure that the projects triggers also developments in the areas.

The fundraising was also attended by different religious, political leaders, businesspersons among others and raised 68m/-.