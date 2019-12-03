Kenya: Arsenal Fans in Kenya Organise Whisky Party to Celebrate Emery's Exit

Arsenal fans in Kenya are planning a get-together to celebrate the sacking on manager Unai Emery.

The English Premier League club on Friday sacked the Spanish manager citing below par performances.

The London club also announced it had installed former player Fredrick Ljunberg as caretaker coach as the search for Emery's successor begins in Nairobi.

And in the other side of the world, it appears Emery's departure has been well received.

So much so that a group of fans in Kenya have formed a 'Unai Emery Sacking Parte tonight' Whatsapp group to plan for the party.

The active group members were by 4pm Kenyan time on Friday deliberating on the time, venue and other modalities on the group.

Members had agreed to each contribute Sh1,000 for 'mzingas' (bottle of whisky) as part of the occasion.

English football is popular in Kenya, and Africa where fans passionately follow the matches on satellite TV.

Meanwhile, fans aligned to Arsenal rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool sarcastically mourned Emery's departure.

Mauricio Pochettino, Masimiano Allegri have been mentioned as favourites to succeed Emery.

Emery has been in charge for 18 months. He replaced Arsene Wenger