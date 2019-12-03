Sudan: Darfur Peace Projects and UNAMID Mandate Discussed

El Fasher — A consultative coordination of federal institutions and the Darfur states was held at the headquarters of the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Sunday to discuss peace projects and the scheduled withdrawal of Unamid from Darfur next year.

The meeting also prepared a regional workshop on building peace and stability that is held in El Fasher today.

Ready for projects

North Darfur state secretary Mohamed Ibrahim said that the general situation in the region is now ready for projects that will support and build social peace.

He asserted that "the stable security situation enables the state government to implement its programmes, which aim to promote social peace and peaceful coexistence after the end of the war in Darfur".

Unamid

Unamid Joint Special Representative/Joint Chief Mediator (JSR/JCM) Jeremiah Mamabolo briefed the African ambassadors accredited to Sudan on the latest developments in Darfur including the political peace process and the recent United Nations Security Council Resolution 495 (2019) which extends the Mission's mandate for 12 months.