Sudan to Release 1,012 Prisoners

Khartoum / Omdurman — Chief Justice Nemat Abdallah has announced that 1,012 prisoners in Khartoum and Omdurman are to be released.

The Chief Justice announced the decision during a visit to Omdurman Prison yesterday. The prisoners to be released include 194 inmates with 20 children held in Omdurman Women's Prison, 82 male inmates of Omdurman Prison, 640 inmates of the prison of Soba, and 96 of Dabak Prison. They are to be released unconditionally.

Abdallah said she appreciated the efforts of the prison administration in "realising a dignified life for the inmates and helping them to rehabilitate themselves and to re-integrate into society".

Sudan's most senior judge also praised the efforts of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.