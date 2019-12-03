Algeria: Gaïd Salah On Working Visit to 2nd Military Region As of Tuesday

2 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Vice-minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah will pay as of Tuesday a working and inspection visit to the 2nd Military Region in Oran, said Monday a communiqué of the National Defence Ministry (MDN).

The Lieutenant General "will supervise, during this visit, the execution of a tactical exercise with real ammunition and will visit several units," the same source said.

The Deputy Minister of National Defence "will also hold orientation meetings with the officials and staff of the 2nd Military Region units," the statement added.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Conflict
Arms and Armies
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.