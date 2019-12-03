Algeria: Gaïd Salah On Working Visit to 2nd Military Region As of Tuesday

Algiers — Vice-minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah will pay as of Tuesday a working and inspection visit to the 2nd Military Region in Oran, said Monday a communiqué of the National Defence Ministry (MDN).

The Lieutenant General "will supervise, during this visit, the execution of a tactical exercise with real ammunition and will visit several units," the same source said.

The Deputy Minister of National Defence "will also hold orientation meetings with the officials and staff of the 2nd Military Region units," the statement added.