Algeria: Sidi M'hamed Court - Trial of Officials Accused of Corruption Deferred

The Court of Sidi M'hamed deferred until December 4th the trial of former officials and businessmen accused of corruption, as the trial's conditions are not met yet, according to the defendants' lawyers.

These officials, including two former Prime ministers, namely Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, as well as former ministers and businessmen, are prosecuted for "embezzlement of public funds, abuse of post and granting of unjustified advantages, violating legislative and regulatory provisions, notably in the case scheduled for today relating to car assembly.