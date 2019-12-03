Sierra Leone: Kaporwership Complements Government Education Flagship Project

Karpowership, as part of their commitment to meeting their Corporate Social Responsibility, has donated school materials to the Kingtom primary school and the Bundu Compound people.

Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Deha Erpek,whiles making his remarks at the ceremony, indicated that he is very much delighted to witness the event and expressed his commendation for President Bio's Free Quality Education flagship program.

The Ambassador stated that that he was in Sierra Leone to fully support all strides towards improving human capital development.

This donation of the school materials which includes bags, pencils, pens, crayons and books to the Kingtom Primary school he says, was a testimony to this commitment.

"The donation will complement Government flagship project and also provide more opportunities for parents, who can't afford to provide extra support for their kids," he said.

The Turkish ambassador also disclosed that Turkey as country would love to see the development of the school going kids,as well as also ensuring that the aspirations of government comes to fruition.

Country Manager, Karpowership, Dogucan Bayraktar, noted that the donation was part of their CSR .

"We want to give back to the communities and Sierra Leoneans as a whole, especially to the school children,",he noted.

The donation, according to him, will enhance the performance of pupils in their pursuit of academic excellence, which he emphasised was in line with the vision of President Bio.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The country manager concluded by noting that that was not the first time they have responded to their CSR commitments and cited many instances wherein they have provide food and non -food items to various communities within and around Kingtom,as well as refurbished the St. Edwards Secondary School at Kingtom.

Head Teacher, Kingtom Police Primary School,Mrs. Abibatu Masalay, stated that she was delighted for the gesture from the company.

She praised the commitment of the Karpowership to the respective communities where they are operating and continued that they have always been alert and responsive to meet the needs of the Kingtom communities in various forms.

A beneficiary pupil of the school, 12 years old Alie Conteh, thanked Karpowership for meeting their school needs and prayed that God Almighty prospers their business in Sierra Leone.

In another development , the company also donated school materials to the Bundu Fence compound at Kingtom.

Recipients of the donations including the Mamy Queen of the community, Abibatu Kanyanko, praised the company for providing the needs of their immediate communities.