Sierra Leone: BAFS Capacitates Stakeholders On Livestock Management

The European Union sponsored Boosting Agriculture and Food Security (BAFS) project has on November 6 rolled out the draft Para Veteneray Curriculum and as well trained all District Livestock Officers and other Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry officers on the new harmonised curriculum.

The harmonised curriculum will equip both livestock officers and students graduating from tertiary institutions offering courses in animal health and animal production, with basic veterinary skills and knowledge of production systems to address the problems currently restricting expansion of the sector.

The occasion took place at the Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology Hall in Makeni.

Vice Chancellor of the Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology, Prof Edwin Momoh said curriculum development should be part of the Universities' mandate and that they were grateful that Agriculture Ministry to provided such support.

He said the university should be producing graduates that could satisfy the needs of the North which is known for rearing animals.

He said his University has been finding possible area to synergize with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and welcomed participants to the occasion.

Head of Curriculum Division at the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, Mrs Kaiwa underscored the importance and timeliness of the harmonised curriculum,stating that the provision of quality education is the flagship project of the New Direction administration.

She said the ministry is committed to the curriculum review process and that would ensure that the new harmonised curriculum is used by the various universities.

She urged participants to give their total attention to the validation and training session and also thanked the European Union for making the funds available through the BAFS project to review the curriculum.

Deputy Chief Agriculture Office in the Ministry Agriculture ,Sorie I. Kamara told the audience that Para Veterinarians are not university graduate but professionals who will up the middle level man power in the livestock sector of Sierra Leone.

He said that there is no University in Sierra Leone that offers veterinary medicine.

"What we have are institutions doing animal production. It is through this animal production people have been doing the work of veterinarians. It is therefore a welcome news for Sierra Leone to have a harmonised para veterinarian curriculum that will serve all universities that will be offering the programme," he said.

He informed participants that the new curriculum will enable graduates from the various colleges to be taught the same curriculum.

He ran through the whole curriculum review/harmonization process, starting from the general stakeholder engagement at Njala and also the expert session that actually gave birth to the document.

He outlined the composition of the stakeholders/participants and encourage all to treat the workshop with the seriousness it deserves.