Sierra Leone: 22 Million Dollars to Strengthen Technical, Vocational Education

18 November 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education has disclosed that government has put aside 22 million United States Dollars to properly develop technical and vocational education, which he said has been neglected for quite a long time.

He said his ministry was in the process of reviewing some of the policies of higher institutions so that the country can meet international best standard.

Dr.Turad Senesie made the statement at the usual Thursday press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

He said even though there are policies that guide the management of higher institutions, yet there was need to review them so that Sierra Leone can be in line with other countries.

"We want to compete at global level and that is why we need a proper educational system. There is need to review the University Act of 2005 and so the ministry has done series of engagements with stakeholders in the educational sector. In this review process, students are going to have a say. At the moment, the Tertiary Education Act is under review. This is because we have been running our educational system without a national qualification framework. Government has put aside 22 million dollars to strengthen vocational education. We are doing all of these because we want to get it right," he said.

He said the ministry has developed strategic plan which will now serve as working document going forward.

"We have got a situation where somebody will have a single room and transform it into a technical and vocational institution that has to stop. We want to give a face value to our vocational institutions by providing the appropriate equipment and support so that Sierra Leoneans can get better and quality vocational education because technical and vocational education is not for dropouts," he said and continued that they have developed an online and face to face training programme for teachers to address the issue of untrained and unqualified teachers in classrooms.

Read the original article on Concord.

