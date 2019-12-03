Sierra Leone: Total Sierra Leone Opens New Branch At Mile 91

Total Sierra Leone has on Thursday 14th November opened a branch station at Mile 91, Tonkolili District in the northern part of Sierra Leone.

Managing Director for Total Company -Sierra Leone, Elizerbeth Sotumina, told the gathering that the station at Mile 91 had been added to the total of 31 network of filling stations across Sierra Leone.

She added plans were underway for the company to establish more filling stations across the country.

"We are going to do this by combining customer satisfaction and profitability. Our strength and peculiarity in Sierra Leone is not only limited to our global brand positioning as the only multinational company that operates in over 150 countries in the world.We are also proud of our expertise, image and the quality of our product that we bring in sierra Leone," she said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Brima Baluwa Koroma congratulated Total Sierra Leone for the construction and opening of multi fuel service station at Mile 91, adding that the occasion signified a milestone in the history of the company in the country.

He pleaded that the company extends its hands by establishing more stations in the South East, adding that the north now competes with the Western region since it has a total of 12 stations.

"Petroleum product is a very critical element that contributes to every aspect of our daily activities including transportation and culture. This new Total station will serve the Mile 91 community and also supports its two sister districts of Moyamba and Port Loko," he said.

Before declaring the station officially opened,Minister of Internal Affairs, Edward Soloku, recalled that when President Bio took over governance in Sierra Leone, he told the masses that he was fighting three different wars- corruption, poverty and indiscipline.

He said for Sierra Leone to be a disciplined and secured society, it is the collective responsibility of all and sundry rather than just police officers.

"Today is a happy day for our people in mile 91 because I can challenge every one of us here that there is no spacious and well-structured service station in Sierra Leone that can match this one. This in turn will provide job for a handful of Sierra Leoneans, and which is why as a government we are grateful to the Total Station," he said.