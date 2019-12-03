Sudan: Academicians - NC Dismantling Was Right Step

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Political activist and academician Dr Abdul-Rahman Issa emphasized the Dismantling of Engaz(salvation) Regime Act which stipulates dissolution of the National Congress (NC) was right step, pointing out that the law serves interest of the Sudanese people.

This measure, Dr Issa, added, the Enqaz regime took the same measure in 1989 when it came to power , mentioning the Sudanese proverb " You would reap what you've done.

As lawyer Al-Farazdaq Fadhl Al Mula said that the law came in line with the interest of the homeland , acceleration of development process and dismantling of National Congress party which remained controlling political and economic arena over the last thirty years.

He pointed out that the law issued by the highest authority in the country and according to the Constitutional Document , calling for restoring the NC properties to treasure of the state..

Lecturer at Arts and Islamic Sciences at Gezira University, Abul-Qasim Musa said the decision came late but , he elaborate , you come late is better than not., stressing that removing the national congress party was first step in the right direction towards building the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.