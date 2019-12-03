Sudan: Academicians - NC Dismantling Was Right Step

Political activist and academician Dr Abdul-Rahman Issa emphasized the Dismantling of Engaz(salvation) Regime Act which stipulates dissolution of the National Congress (NC) was right step, pointing out that the law serves interest of the Sudanese people.

This measure, Dr Issa, added, the Enqaz regime took the same measure in 1989 when it came to power , mentioning the Sudanese proverb " You would reap what you've done.

As lawyer Al-Farazdaq Fadhl Al Mula said that the law came in line with the interest of the homeland , acceleration of development process and dismantling of National Congress party which remained controlling political and economic arena over the last thirty years.

He pointed out that the law issued by the highest authority in the country and according to the Constitutional Document , calling for restoring the NC properties to treasure of the state..

Lecturer at Arts and Islamic Sciences at Gezira University, Abul-Qasim Musa said the decision came late but , he elaborate , you come late is better than not., stressing that removing the national congress party was first step in the right direction towards building the state.