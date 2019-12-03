Sudan: Anti-Polio Eradication Campaign Launched in W. Kordofan

Al-Fula — The partial campaign of vaccination against polio and Vitamin(A) deficiency was launched Monday allover localities of West Kordofan State.

Director of Vaccination Administration in the State Emad Al Din Ahmed Al-Hassan said in a statement to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the campaign was well launched in all the localities whereas the state and Federal supervisors arrived at their work sites and that the vaccination teams started immediately their work, adding that the good preparations were attributed to the concerted efforts of authorities that have been led by Ministries of Health and Social development in the state.

The director of Vaccination Administration indicated that the number of targeted children by vaccination against Polio is 396411 children, while the number of targeted children against deficiency of Vitamin (A) is 355769 children, pointing out that the campaign will cover all the towns, villages and shifting camps inn West Kordaofan by 1553 working teams including 154 mobile teams.

The vaccination official urged parents to vaccinate their children against the fatal polio disease and necessity of stay them at homes during the vaccination days.

Emad Hassan lauded all the vaccination campaign supporters specially UNICEF and WHO and called on all civil society organizations, native administration, change committees and volunteers in all the localities to help in making the campaign a success , expressing his appreciation for vaccination teams across the state.

It's worth mentioning that the campaign will last till next Wednesday and that the vaccination teams will be working from 7 am to 6:30 pm in all the areas of the state.