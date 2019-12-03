Nigeria: Policeman Shoots Truck Driver Dead 'Because of N50 Bribe'

3 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

A truck driver was on Monday shot dead by a yet to be identified police officer.

PREMIUM TIMES findings revealed that Ado Saleh, a truck driver operating along Akure-Owo expressway, was shot dead following his refusal to pay N50 bribe to police officers at a checkpoint.

The killing led to a protest which halted vehicular movement in the area.

Witnesses said that the refusal of Mr Saleh to pay the bribe led to a heated argument between him and the police.

"It was at the cause of the argument that one of the police officers shot him," one witness said asking that his name not be disclosed.

Another witness told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Saleh "died instantly".

The incident led to a protest that the police found difficult to control.

Confirming the occurrence to our correspondent on Tuesday, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, told this newspaper that the incident was "unfortunate."

"The said death did happen and it was indeed unfortunate. We commiserate with the family of the deceased, Ado Saleh, and enjoin the public not to use an isolated case of a police officer action to judge all police officers. We are investigating the matter and can assure the public that police loves the people."

When asked for the name of the officer who fired the shot, he told PREMIUM TIMES he could not disclose that yet.

"I can't say that now but I can tell you that we are investigating and the culprit will be brought to book".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.