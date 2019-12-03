Cameroon: AU, Commonwealth, OIF Joint Mission to Cameroon - Tripartite Mission Encourages Responsibility

2 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In a joint final declaration, all three parties encouraged all stakeholders to continue on the path of wisdom and responsibility for peace in Cameroon.

The tripartite mission to Cameroon of the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Secretary General of the International Organisation of la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patrice Scotland have in a joint declaration of November 28, 20149 after their visit to Cameroon exhorted all stakeholders to be responsible in the path of achieving peace in the country. Going by the joint declaration, the aim of the tripartite mission to Cameroon was to encourage ongoing national efforts for the implementation of the conclusions of the Major National Dialogue and support the pacification of actions towards peace building, national cohesion and unity in the country as it is a member of the three organisations.

While welcoming the convening of the national dialogue which recommend inter alia the acceleration of decentralisation, the special status for the North West and South West Regions, and the review of the educational and judicial systems, the three leaders called for the wisdom and responsibility of all stakeholders towards the realisation of recommendations.

The three leaders in the joint declaration reaffirmed their commitment to support national actors in the quest for ways and means to reach the necessary national political consensus and the creation of conditions conducive for the conduct of municipal and legislative elections in the country, especially in the North West and South West Regions

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

