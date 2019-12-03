Cameroon: IFFHS Awards - Ajara, Aboudi Onguene Among the World Best

The duo has also been named in the ten person shortlist for the 2019 CAF Women's African player of the year.

The International Federaration of Football History and Staistics (IFFHS) has included Cameroonian forwards, Nchout Njoya Ajara and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene in the rankings of the best 23 playmakers in Women's Football for 2019. They were listed in the IFFHS Thursday November 26 publications which ranked US forward Morgan Rapinoe at the top of the chart with 196 points. The Settle Reign FC is 97 points better than German forward Dzsenifer Marczsan of Olympic Lyonnais. Ajara occupies the 15th position and she is the first African on the list of IFFHS. She is followed by fellow compatriot, Aboudi Onguene who is on the 21st position. Ajara and Aboudi have had a great year and have been drafted in by IFFHS. Aboudi scored in the 2019 Women's FIFA World Cup in France to become the first player to score in back-to-back World Cup. She won the domestic league title with Russian side CSKA Moscow. Ajara on her path achieved a lot this year. She was Africa's top scorer at the 2019 Women's FIFA World Cup; she scored 11 goals to help her club Valerenga qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history. Her second goal against New Zealand was voted the second best goal at the 2019 Women's World Cup and she became the first African lady to have her goal nominated for the Puskas Award. She has scored 50 per cent of Cameroon's goals in the ongoing Africa Women's Football qualifiers, in all she has 35 goals for club and country this calendar year. The duo has also been named in the ten person shortlist for the 2019 CAF Women's African player of the year. Aboudi Onguene and Nchout Njoya Ajara are the only Africans on the list.