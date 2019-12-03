Cameroon: 2020 Elections Nomination Papers - Electoral Board Members Examine Files

In less than 10 days, the list of retained candidates is expected to be made known as provided for by the law.

Members of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) will in less than ten days publish the names of candidates retained for the February 9, 2020 legislative and municipal elections. The members who are in Yaounde for their second session as of right relating to the twin elections are currently scrutinizing files to ensure they are in conformity with the law.

In his opening statement, the Chairperson of the Electoral Board, Enow Abrams Egbe said they will meticulously and objectively study the documents of every candidate in accordance with Section 10 (2) of the Electoral Code. "As I had mentioned during our first session as of right, it is incumbent for us to pay particular interest to the sociological composition of the lists and gender aspects as highlighted in Article 151(3) of the Electoral Code," he stated.

As concerns the nomination papers, he said a large number has already been received at the Directorate General of Elections. "We observed that even though submissions of the nomination papers witnessed a timid start across the national territory, it is worth noting that a large number of these candidatures have been received at the Directorate General of Elections within the statutory timeframe as laid down under Section 164 of the Electoral Code, " he stated. This, according to him, is an indication of hope that electors will converge massively to the polls on elections day and exercise their fundamental right to vote for the choice of their future representatives within the National Assembly and Councils. He exhorted board members to, just as always, grant a fair proportion of the various lists to women, youth, minority groups as well as the physically challenged persons for a credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

Enow Abrams Egbe thanked the security forces for their contribution towards the successful organisation of the elections. "Permit me therefore to commend the action of the government and the security forces for the useful and practical support they have been providing us, in order to better prepare and effectively organise the twin legislative and municipal elections on February 9, 2020," he stated.