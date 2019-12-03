Cameroon: Disarmament, Demobilization and Reinterpretation of Ex-Fighters - First Year's Balance Sheet Presented

Details on their achievements and prospects were presented by the National Coordinator, Fai Yengo Francis during a press conference n Yaounde, November 30, 2019.

The National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC), Fai Yengo Francis, on November 30, 2019, presented his committee's balance sheet following its one year of existence. Created on November 30, 2018 and charged with the mission to organize, supervise and manage those who wish or have laid down their arms in the Far North, South West and North West Regions, Fai Yengo Francis in a press conference highlighted what the Committee has been able to achieve as it celebrates its first anniversary. Going by the National Coordinator, the three centers of Mora, Buea and Bamenda have registered landmark successes thanks to the collaboration of the population, the forces of law and order, authorities and members of the civil society "At the moment, there are 122 exfighters on the centre in Mora, 70 in Bamenda and 60 in Buea," he revealed. While presenting the actual situation of the centers, Fai Yengo Francis said they continue providing a framework for receiving and reintegration repentant fighters who respond positively to peace calls.

When questioned on the measures taken to protect ex-fighters who lay down their arms, the National Coordinator said in collaboration with the security forces, everything is done to safeguard them. He regretted the situation of the Wum warlord who laid down his arm and was murdered, stating "information we later gathered indicated he refused to leave Wum the same day. He is said to have said he will sleep in Wum and travel to the centre in Bamenda the next day. Nobody knows what happened to him that night. He was only found dead next morning," he narrated. Fai Yengo insisted that nobody who has laid down arms has been maltreated by security forces or the administration.

On how they get information on repentant ex-fighters, he said, they are either informed by persons or the ex-fighters walk up to the center themselves. "Once we get the information, everything is done by the security forces to pick you up from where you are, protect you and bring you to the centre," he explained. With regards to the different activities provided in the centers, the Statesman said vocational and self-empowerment skills are enhanced. "These centers, it should be noted are not recreational centres for luxury. There are more of moral rearmament places with the prospect of social reintegration," he stated. Fai Yengo Francis said they continue encouraging peace and reflect on measures to prevent future similar unfortunate situations in the country.