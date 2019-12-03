South Africa: Former Pinetown Cop Sentenced to 30 Years for Murder, Robbery

A former Pinetown police constable was this week sentenced to 30 years for murder and robbery, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said.

Austin Reynold, 24, shot and killed a man and robbed two other people of their belongings at gunpoint in November 2017, said IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

Reynold was sentenced in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Monday.

Acting IPID Executive Director Victor Senna thanked the provincial office for its hard work in securing the conviction.

Source: News24