South Africa: MECs Mothibedi Kegakilwe and Boitumelo Moiloa Leads Integrated Service Delivery Blitz in Ipelegeng, 3 Dec

press release

In a bid to unlock service delivery in Mamusa local municipality, North West MECs of various government will tomorrow lead an integrated service delivery blitz at Ipelegeng township in Mamusa local municipality. The aim of the service delivery blitz is to render unmediated service to the residents.

As part of the activities of the day, MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mothibedi Kegakilwe will hand over title deeds to over to 700 beneficiaries in Ipelegeng, as well as introduce a housing developer for blocked projects.

MEC for Social Development Boitumelo Moiloa will undertake door to door visit to distribute food hampers and beds to destitute families.