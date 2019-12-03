South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - Zondo Grants Mantashe, Ranjeni Munusamy Leave to Cross-Examine Witnesses

3 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

State capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe leave to give evidence, call witnesses and cross-examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Zondo announced this on Tuesday morning. He said Mantashe's time to cross-examine Agrizzi would be determined at a later stage.

The deputy chief justice also granted Mantashe leave to give evidence and cross-examine Richard le Roux, the Bosasa staff member who installed a security system at the minister's Eastern Cape home.

Zondo has also granted journalist Ranjeni Munusamy leave to give evidence and to cross-examine former crime intelligence officer Colonel Dhanajaya Gangulu Naidoo.

He said the time to cross-examine Naidoo would also be determined at a later stage.

Zondo also announced an application by journalist and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma.

He said: "If the former president Mr Jacob Zuma has anything to say in opposition to Redi Tlhabi's application for leave to cross-examine him, he must deliver written submissions to the secretary on or before Monday the 9th of December 2019.

"If no written submissions are delivered to the acting secretary of the commission, the chairperson will deal with the application in the manner appropriate.

"If Mr Zuma does deliver within the time-frame indicated, written submissions in opposition of Ms Tlhabi's application, the chairperson will take account of the written submissions and either announce the outcome thereof... as soon as possible or invite Ms Tlhabi, if necessary, to respond to those written submissions, in which case the matter will be decided at a later date."

