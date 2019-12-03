Sudan: Hamdok Calls for Rescuing Media from Former Regime's Domination

2 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, said that the rescuing media from domination of the former regime is important, adding that this will be more sticking to democracy, expanding the freedom of media and press and real initiative in this field.

This came in his address to the Forum of the Graduates of Khartoum University in North America which was organized in Washington on Sunday.

He heard a summary of the papers and research given by a number of Sudanese researchers in the health, education and infrastructures field, calling for regarding the recommendations of these researchi as part of transitional period's program.

He asserted the government keenness to boost on research, calling on the Sudanese experts abroad to contribute to success of the transitional period.

