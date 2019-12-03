Liberia: Save the Children Donates to Mother of Triplet

press release

Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia Office donates an assortment of food and non-food items to a mother of triplet, Aletha Binda, in Kakata, Margibi County.

According to a press release, items donated include a bag of baby used cloths, six bags of 25Kg rice, one tin of vegetable oil, a cartoon of baby powder, cartoons of washing and bath soap, hot water flask, a dozen of diapers and rechargeable solar light, among others, valued at LRD202,806.00.

SCI says the gesture was in response to a passionate plea made by Ms. Binda when she gave birth to three boys in August this year, and immediately appealed to philanthropist and well-meaning Liberians to help her with the children.

The release notes that SCI being the world's leading independent organization for children saw the need to intervene because of a newspaper publication and ensure that the mother and her kids get needed assistance.

Making the presentation recently in Kakata, Ms. Kebeh Kwekwe, Education Team Leader said Save the Children was moved to intervene in seeking the welfare of the triplet and their mother after an SOS call.

She said it has always been a pleasure for SCI to ensure the survival and safety of children, emphasizing that the donation will go a long way.

Ms Kebeh noted that SCI remains committed to its vision by ensuring that every child attains the right to survival, protection and development that inspire breakthroughs in his or her life.

Receiving the items, the grandmother of the triplet, Bendu Kerkula, expressed gratitude to SCI for the assistance. She recalled that two months ago when the kids were born, she had no idea how her grandchildren and daughter would have been assisted, noting the donation came at a time they needed it most.