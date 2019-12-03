Liberia: Save the Children Donates to Mother of Triplet

3 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia Office donates an assortment of food and non-food items to a mother of triplet, Aletha Binda, in Kakata, Margibi County.

According to a press release, items donated include a bag of baby used cloths, six bags of 25Kg rice, one tin of vegetable oil, a cartoon of baby powder, cartoons of washing and bath soap, hot water flask, a dozen of diapers and rechargeable solar light, among others, valued at LRD202,806.00.

SCI says the gesture was in response to a passionate plea made by Ms. Binda when she gave birth to three boys in August this year, and immediately appealed to philanthropist and well-meaning Liberians to help her with the children.

The release notes that SCI being the world's leading independent organization for children saw the need to intervene because of a newspaper publication and ensure that the mother and her kids get needed assistance.

Making the presentation recently in Kakata, Ms. Kebeh Kwekwe, Education Team Leader said Save the Children was moved to intervene in seeking the welfare of the triplet and their mother after an SOS call.

She said it has always been a pleasure for SCI to ensure the survival and safety of children, emphasizing that the donation will go a long way.

Ms Kebeh noted that SCI remains committed to its vision by ensuring that every child attains the right to survival, protection and development that inspire breakthroughs in his or her life.

Receiving the items, the grandmother of the triplet, Bendu Kerkula, expressed gratitude to SCI for the assistance. She recalled that two months ago when the kids were born, she had no idea how her grandchildren and daughter would have been assisted, noting the donation came at a time they needed it most.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Children
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.