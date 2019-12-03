Liberia: Lawmaker Wants U.S. Intervention

Nimba County Rep. Samuel Kogar says President George Manneh Weah's travels to the Arab World and Asia for foreign help will not bring much needed solutions to revive Liberia's crumbled economy, suggesting the need for a Liberian legislative delegation to meet U.S. Congress and plead for U.S. Government's immediate intervention.

"Leaving from here to go to Arab world, leaving from here to go to Asia, my brother, I can tell anybody, America is the number one super power in the whole world," Rep. Kogar told a local broadcaster in Monrovia Monday, 2 December.

Reminding the Weah regime of former President Charles Taylor's downfall, Rep. Kogar argues that for any government to survive it needs to be friendly with America and its leadership has to be acknowledged by America.

His call comes as the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government suffers prolonged financial crisis that has resulted to the regime's failure to pay government employees their salaries.

In some entities, government workers are claiming areas of up to four months. To compound the situation, prices of goods and services have more than doubled, and the Liberian dollar seem to be artificially scarce as the regime mounts pressure for lawmakers to give approval for the printing of money to address the shortage of the local currency on the market.

The Liberian dollars remains acutely devalued against the U.S. dollars, and commercial banks here are unable to meet depositors' demand for withdrawal of the local currency from their accounts.

However, Rep. Kogar says if the executive is not taking the lead in meeting with U.S. officials to request for help, the Legislature here must take the lead in meeting the congressional members to present papers aimed at convincing Congress to sign resolution that will make the U.S. Government to make intervention immediately.

He hopes that when the Liberian legislative delegation gets to America, it could be led by the Congressional leaders to meet and explain to President Donald Trump what the constraints here are.

He says he has written and shared a communication with the Speaker in which he mentioned the financial crisis facing the country calls for the need for the people's representatives to act, even if they were not called by the president.

Rep. Kogar argues that by evidence, it's symbolical that Liberia took one star of the symbol of the American Flag and made it [part] of Liberia's Flag.

Further, Rep. Kogar urges President Weah to have lobbyists that will ensure that hurdles are cleared for him to meet with President Donald Trump as a way of attracting investors to Liberia.

Owing to the financial crisis in the country, Rep. Kogar says lawmakers should be the ones to give direction to their people.Concerning the printing of money, Rep. Kogar emphasizes that if new currency must be printed, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) must be audited and face reshuffle.