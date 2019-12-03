Liberia: Complete Nonsense

3 December 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The opposition Alternative National Congress says here it has come to its attention that the CDC-led government is purposely spreading vicious propaganda and lies aimed at framing its political leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, into a coup plot.

"These media campaigns come in the wake of information circulating in the communities and on social media of the government's plan to arrest key opposition leaders, including Mr. Cummings, on treason charges, before or during the Step Down campaign", the ANC says.

In a press release issued here on Monday, December 02, the party recalls that few weeks ago, Freedom FM, a pro-government radio station said to be owned by National Security Agency (NSA) Deputy Director, Sam Siryon, broadcasted that Mr. Alexander Cummings was planning to overthrow the Weah administration through the December 30th Step Down Protest. Besides, it further says a local daily reported yesterday that Mr. Cummings is planning and supporting the overthrow of the government on December 30, 2019.

"Our Political Leader wishes to make it categorically clear that this is not about fear of arrest. However, he would like to clarify for the records that while we support the rights of Liberians to protest their grievances, he has never and will never support a coup or any unconstitutional removal of a sitting President. He wants the Liberian people to know that these allegations are COMPLETE NONSENSE and describes those cooking up their fake treason charges as irresponsible leaders who should not bring their nonsense to him", the party responds.

It quotes its political leader as saying that instead of engaging in misinformation and distractions, they [the government] should focus on their responsibility to the people, find the money to pay salaries during these difficult economic times and prioritize the well- being of the citizenry.

The ANC further notes it is a shame that while its Political Leader is busy helping the people, investing in businesses to keep the economy afloat, etc., the government is busy sponsoring silly stories about a fake coup plot just to divert public attention from its piss-poor performance and bad governance.

"While we expect these lies and chicanery to continue given the people's reception of Mr. Cummings as the alternative, we will no longer respond to them. Notwithstanding, we'd like to remind our people that our history is replete with such misguided behavior from a ruling government using fake coup plots to get rid of formidable opposition leaders", it reflects and adds this was the path of the Doe era, which is rearing its ugly head again under President Weah. "This is distasteful, unacceptable and should be condemned by all Liberians", the release urges.The Government of Liberia has kept conspicuously silent on these rumors, linking opposition leaders to a coup plot.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.