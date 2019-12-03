Somalia: Somali Disability Empowerment Network (Soden) Joins the International Community in Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities.

Somali Disability Empowerment Network (SODEN) has joined the international community in celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

SODEN CEO Mohamed Farah said they are pleased to is pleased to extend festive wishes to people of Somalia and around the world on this occasion. We share our moments of joy and happiness with you on this beautiful International Day of Persons with Disabilities, "3rd December 2019".

"International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992. It has been observed with varying degrees of success around the planet", said Mr Farah.

He added "This Day is a unique opportunity for the both young and elderly citizens of persons with disabilities in Somalia. It is a Day we come together with our colleagues, partners, friends and family members around the globe and reflect on our fundamental rights and exciting future that lies ahead. We have no doubt that people with disability in Somalia and around the world will show their passion and pleasure on this especial day"

On 3 December of every year marks the commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). The theme for commemoration of the IDPD on this 3rd December 2019 is 'Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda'.

The theme focuses on the empowerment of personswith disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. "Once again Somali Disability Empowerment Network (SODEN) is sending its appreciations to all development partners, government and non-government actors who play a vast role in promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in Somalia", he concluded.