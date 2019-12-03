Kenya: Treasury Mobilizes Resources to Address the Impact of Landslides, Floods

Nairobi — The National Treasury has opened a three-month window to mobilize domestic and external resources to address the landslides and floods that have left at least 52 people dead in the last one week.

Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says the intervention by government is expected to mitigate the impact of these events that have also resulted in substantial destruction of vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges and also property .

"Based on the urgent situation, by the authority vested on me by Provisions 11 (3) and 12(1) (d) of the public financial management act of Kenya, do hereby make a call to mobilize internal and external resources to face this disaster," Yatani said in a statement appearing on the dailies.

The floods and devastating landslides have been triggered by the torrential rains across most parts of the country. 43 fatalities have been reported in West Pokot alone, making it the most affected region in the country.

Kenya Meteorological Departmnet has indicated that the torrential rains are expected to continue in various parts the country, including Machakos, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Tharaka Nthi, Nakuru and Garissa.

"This declaration shall be valid for a period of three months only, unless this disaster situation persists and or worsens, and this declaration is extended by the National Treasury and Planning based on an assessment and review of prevailing conditions," Yatani adds.

Yatani's sentiments come even as Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna said the government will need Sh1 billion to respond to the impact of floods in the country.

By Oguna's estimations, at least 16,700 people have been rendered homeless with more than 350,000 directly affected by the rains.