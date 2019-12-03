Ghana: QLZH Donates Textbooks to Madina Fire Armour Basic JHS

3 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Goeffrey Buta

QuickLets&Zanzi Homes (QLZH), a prop-tech company in real estate, as part of its corporate social responsibility donated 320 textbooks worth GH¢ 9,600 to Fire Armour Basic Junior High School in Madina, in the Greater Accra Region.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr Steve Mercieca, the Chief Executive Officer of QLZH, Mr Daniel Apaloo, the Country Manager said the gesture was to improve teaching and learning in order to produce responsible leaders.

"The goal of the project is to ensure that students have access to the basic textbooks which will help contribute to their success in their examination," he added.

Ms Segbenu Lucy, headmistress of Fire Armour 2 Junior High School who received the items on behalf of the school commended QLZH for their kind gesture.

She called on other institutions to support in improving education in the country especially, the government schools.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

