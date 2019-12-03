Ghana: 10 More Secessionists Arrested in UW Region

3 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — Ten persons believed to be members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), that declared independence for Volta and Oti regions as "Republic of Western Togoland", have been arrested in the Upper West Region by the police on Sunday.

The ten were rounded up based on intelligence reports received by the police that they were in the region to disseminate information about the independence of the territory as announced by their 86-year-old leader, Charles Kudzordzi, on November 16, 2019.

The Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Peter Ndekugri did not mention the names of the suspects for security reasons.

He said the suspects were arrested at the Tumu Kuoro's (chief's) palace in Sissala East District in their attempt to rally support from the chiefs and his elders.

According to ACP Ndekugri, the suspects have since been placed into police custody awaiting further instructions from the headquarters in Accra, on the way forward.

The HSGF on November 16, 2019 declared independence for the former Western Togoland, comprising Volta and Oti regions and some parts of the North East, Northern and Upper East regions.

The leaders of the group after declaring independence has since gone into hiding and are being sought after by the police.

At least six members of the group have been charged with treason felony and remanded in prison custody by the Ho Magistrate court "one."

